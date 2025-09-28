RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,143,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,779,895,000 after purchasing an additional 171,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,530,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,504,685,000 after purchasing an additional 821,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,468,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,097,289,000 after purchasing an additional 126,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,848,521 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,782,642,000 after purchasing an additional 961,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 68.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,575,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,754,954,000 after buying an additional 1,856,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $360.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $330.04 and a one year high of $557.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.25 and a 200-day moving average of $373.63.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $520.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.41.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

