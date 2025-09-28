Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 84 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $177.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $421.26 billion, a PE ratio of 591.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,877. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.