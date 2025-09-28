San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,276 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.8% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,160,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,022,000 after buying an additional 451,169 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,603,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,959,000 after acquiring an additional 738,441 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,285,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,309,000 after buying an additional 269,131 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,305,000 after buying an additional 480,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,329,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,848,000 after acquiring an additional 99,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG stock opened at $215.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $217.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.