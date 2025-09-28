Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,842.16. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $514.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,208.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,151.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

