Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

PEP stock opened at $140.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

