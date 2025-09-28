Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,668,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,786,000 after buying an additional 1,135,841 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Shares of PLTR opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.26 billion, a PE ratio of 591.92, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.60, for a total transaction of $1,598,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,021,014.40. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,634,634 shares of company stock worth $250,524,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

