San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $805.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $364.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Westpark Capital upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.71.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

