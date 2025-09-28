City Holding Co. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,780,536,000 after buying an additional 294,993 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after acquiring an additional 649,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,472,266,000 after acquiring an additional 358,328 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,444,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,114,950,000 after acquiring an additional 252,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total value of $689,397.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,606.69. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,865. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $698.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $710.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.09. The company has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

