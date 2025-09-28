Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) versus Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY) Financial Comparison

Noble Group (OTCMKTS:NOBGY – Get Free Report) and Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Honeywell International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Noble Group and Honeywell International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Honeywell International 0 8 8 1 2.59

Valuation & Earnings

Honeywell International has a consensus price target of $254.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Honeywell International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Honeywell International is more favorable than Noble Group.

This table compares Noble Group and Honeywell International”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Honeywell International $38.50 billion 3.43 $5.71 billion $8.79 23.68

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Group.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Group and Honeywell International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Group N/A N/A N/A Honeywell International 14.30% 37.37% 8.87%

Summary

Honeywell International beats Noble Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Group

Noble Group Limited is in the process of liquidation. Previously, the company was operated as an independent energy products and industrial raw materials supply chain manager. Its Energy segment was engaged in trading energy coal and the provision of supply chain and risk management services in bituminous and sub-bituminous energy coal, as well as in seaborne LNG. The company’s Metals, Minerals and Ores segment was involved in trading and providing supply chain management services in copper, zinc, lead, nickel, and other raw materials, as well as aluminum, alumina, and bauxite. The company was also engaged in trading and providing risk management and logistics services for the steel complex in iron ore, metallurgical coal, metallurgical coke, specialty ores and alloys, and industrial metals and minerals, as well as offered ocean transport in the dry bulk segment, long term freight solutions, and freight market guidance. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services. Its Honeywell Building Technologies segment provides software applications for building control and optimization; sensors, switches, control systems, and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; and installation, maintenance, and upgrades of systems. The company’s Performance Materials and Technologies segment offers automation control, instrumentation, and software and related services; catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting; and materials to manufacture end products, such as bullet-resistant armor, nylon, computer chips, and pharmaceutical packaging, as well as provides materials based on hydrofluoro-olefin technology. Its Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides personal protective equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls for sensing and productivity solution; cloud-based notification and emergency messaging; mobile devices and software; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

