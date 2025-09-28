iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG Shares Purchased by Michels Family Financial LLC

Michels Family Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Michels Family Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Michels Family Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,743,000 after buying an additional 9,678,339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after buying an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 21,876,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,020,000 after buying an additional 1,983,074 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after buying an additional 2,567,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.56. The company has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.