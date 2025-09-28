Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $52,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NEE stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average is $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $156.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.65.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,539,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

