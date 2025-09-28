Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $410.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $408.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $399.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.68. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.07, for a total transaction of $404,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,416.59. This represents a 20.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.40.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

