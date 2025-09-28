CVS Health Corporation $CVS Shares Bought by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,335,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,017,223,000 after acquiring an additional 969,027 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,309,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,037,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,647,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $924,643,000 after acquiring an additional 728,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99. The company has a market cap of $96.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $77.34.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.30%.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

