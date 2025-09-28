Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10,567.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,450,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,728 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Walt Disney by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,431 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 38,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

DIS opened at $113.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

