Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

GE Vernova Trading Down 0.4%

GEV stock opened at $605.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.50 and a 12 month high of $677.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $622.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.14.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

