Coastline Trust Co Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $410.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $374.68. The company has a market capitalization of $408.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

