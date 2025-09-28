Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $29,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.03%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total value of $308,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares in the company, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TXN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Arete initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

