CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. reduced its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 11.4% during the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CocaCola by 4.9% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CocaCola by 8.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CocaCola by 4.5% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 0.5% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 407,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,824,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $65.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.CocaCola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price objective on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This trade represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

