Ford Motor Company $F Stake Lowered by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 128.6% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business had revenue of $50.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

