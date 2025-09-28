TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.0068 per share on Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th.

TotalEnergies has a dividend payout ratio of 52.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TotalEnergies to earn $8.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

TTE traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $52.78 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

