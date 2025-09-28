Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $145,000 Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $777,075,000. Amundi increased its position in GE Aerospace by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,506,000 after buying an additional 1,771,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7,406.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,060 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.26 and a 200-day moving average of $240.78. The company has a market cap of $312.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Several research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

