Diversified Enterprises LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Diversified Enterprises LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Diversified Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 74,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Meredith Wealth Planning raised its position in Walmart by 149.5% during the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 6,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 152,335 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 188,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $103.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.16 and its 200 day moving average is $96.11. The company has a market capitalization of $822.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.98 and a twelve month high of $106.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.02 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $1,361,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 906,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,995,079.36. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total value of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,921,584. This represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,519 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

