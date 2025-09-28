Wagner Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Southern Company (The) $SO

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 116,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,618 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Southern by 1,982.6% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 268,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 23.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $4,022,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.08.

Shares of SO stock opened at $94.54 on Friday. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 76.09%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

