Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Stock Holdings Trimmed by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.4% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 173.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $159.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $371,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This represents a 0.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

