Coastline Trust Co Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%

GE opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.26 and its 200-day moving average is $240.78. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $159.36 and a 1-year high of $307.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $312.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.