Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $706,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 86,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. This trade represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. This trade represents a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,291 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

QCOM opened at $169.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

