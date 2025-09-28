Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.