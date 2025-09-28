Symmetry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $58,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.13.
PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4%
NASDAQ PEP opened at $140.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.64%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
