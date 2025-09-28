Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Sfm LLC

Sfm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Sfm LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 445.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. The trade was a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $474.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.95. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.89.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LIN. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.63.

Read Our Latest Report on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.