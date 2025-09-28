Independent Wealth Network Inc. Has $283,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,248,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 518.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,383,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $329,733,000 after buying an additional 1,160,275 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,889,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,837,399,000 after buying an additional 864,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,172,644 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,112,886,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $851,066,000 after buying an additional 813,331 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $15,396,525.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 634,305,918 shares in the company, valued at $151,586,428,283.64. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,595,472 shares of company stock worth $625,997,723. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Arete Research raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.02.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.47 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 38.49%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

