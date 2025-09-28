RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 664 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 3,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $344.15 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $234.60 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.20 and a 200-day moving average of $359.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

