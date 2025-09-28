Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $346.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.01. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $348.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

