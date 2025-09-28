Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Holdings Lowered by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Price Performance
LMT stock opened at $487.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $448.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $459.65. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $410.11 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
