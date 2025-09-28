Symmetry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 795 General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after buying an additional 1,241,011 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after purchasing an additional 709,782 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,499,819,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 129,090 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.57, for a total value of $40,478,751.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,325,666.99. The trade was a 14.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total transaction of $5,600,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD stock opened at $330.54 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $330.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $318.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

