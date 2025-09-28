Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Sold by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,949,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,511,418,000 after acquiring an additional 218,614 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,805,000 after acquiring an additional 601,400 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,031,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,809,000 after acquiring an additional 145,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,848,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,773,000 after acquiring an additional 77,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,059,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,647,000 after acquiring an additional 564,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9%

ADP opened at $291.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.18 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

