Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Holdings Raised by James Hambro & Partners LLP

James Hambro & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 4.1% of James Hambro & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. James Hambro & Partners LLP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $104,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $570.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.35.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total transaction of $189,662.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,408.97. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,066 shares of company stock worth $14,182,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $464.18 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $623.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.70 and its 200-day moving average is $447.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $175.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

