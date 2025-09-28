Keystone Global Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Keystone Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138,625,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,686,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678,339 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,534.9% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,916,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859,427 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 81,294,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,095,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,884,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $101.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

