Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Bought by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $487.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $448.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.