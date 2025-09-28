Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Sells 278 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,930,000 after buying an additional 248,792 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,146,000 after buying an additional 1,018,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.68.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.55. The firm has a market cap of $356.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $149.91 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $6,309,515.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

