City Holding Co. Sells 311 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,646 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.76.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $128.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

