Signaturefd LLC Buys 415 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $179.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $432.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $181.16.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

