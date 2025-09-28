TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,400.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,357,000 after purchasing an additional 147,904 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.17.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $106.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.91 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average is $95.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.55 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,674.70. This trade represents a 89.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

