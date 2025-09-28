ORG Partners LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $42,034,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. The trade was a 14.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.0%

TSLA stock opened at $440.40 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.57, a P/E/G ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $352.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $332.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.