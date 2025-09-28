San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $939.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $724.73 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $937.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.93 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $734.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.82.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jamere Jackson purchased 200 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,013,143.12. The trade was a 2.17% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.