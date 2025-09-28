Coastline Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,459,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.56.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

