Symmetry Partners LLC Has $633,000 Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 22.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. First County Bank CT bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 1.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GE opened at $294.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.78.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.