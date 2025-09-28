City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

City Holding Co. cut its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 24,958.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,870,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $383,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,381 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Danaher by 18.0% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its position in Danaher by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $184.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $279.59.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.