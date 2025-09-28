McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,324,961,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,341,460 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,917,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,954 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,982,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,556,485,000 after acquiring an additional 815,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 732.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,544 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $203,211,000 after purchasing an additional 572,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 204.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 607,145 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,390,000 after acquiring an additional 407,982 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

Shares of MCD opened at $305.10 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $217.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.67%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

