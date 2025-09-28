Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,114,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dollar General by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Dollar General by 96.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Dollar General by 546.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8%

DG stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dollar General from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $123.00 price target on Dollar General in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.