Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.1% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.1% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $487.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.65. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.