Target Corporation $TGT Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 340,009 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $33,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2,530.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $88.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02. The company has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $161.50.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Target’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Loop Capital set a $95.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Target from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

